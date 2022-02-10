 Matthews™ brokers tri-party agreement of Florida carwash portfolio
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Matthews™ brokers tri-party agreement of Florida carwash portfolio

on

The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania announces new board president

on

Hanley Investment Group sells new site occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash

on

Stone Soap celebrates 90-year anniversary
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

A video intelligence expert explains how new camera software can assist carwash's throughput and damage claim processes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Matthews™ brokers tri-party agreement of Florida carwash portfolio

 

on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, completed the portfolio sale of two CarwashU locations, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The sites are located at 6929 103rd St. in Jacksonville and 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park, Florida.

The transaction was structured as a business sale with a simultaneous sale-leaseback to a third party.

This allowed the business buyer to reduce the amount of capital required to purchase the operations.

Senior Associate Beryl Grant and Associate Vice President Clay Smith managed the sale.

Matthews™ represented the seller, a private Jacksonville carwash operator, who was interested in capitalizing on the high price points in the current market.

The seller aimed to close prior to 2022 to avoid the repercussions of possible tax policy change.

During the sale of the property, agents orchestrated a simultaneous sale-leaseback.

“This transaction was extremely unique in that it was a tri-party agreement,” Grant says. “The sale-leaseback structure allowed the buyer to bypass paying the full purchase price for both the business and land by partnering with a third party to buy the real estate while they moved forward with acquiring the business.”

Advertisement

The buyer, Magnolia Holdings, purchased the carwash investments to further expand their portfolio in the Jacksonville MSA, a market the company already has a strong presence in.

The real estate company received two high-functioning facilities in an established market, allowing for a smooth transition of ownership.

“We had a firm deadline to close and three parties involved throughout the process,” Smith said. “By utilizing our carwash expertise and extensive network we were able to source qualified buyers, navigate complexities and close on time for our client.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Eastern Funding adds carwash industry veteran as loan officer

Carwash News: Market Focus: Proto-Vest Inc.’s current president acquires company

Carwash News: Flagship Carwash to open the ‘largest indoor carwash in the nation’

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings announces grand opening of Whistle Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing