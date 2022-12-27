Matthews closes off-market sale of Florida carwash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services ™ , a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, completed the quick close off-market sale of Datil Car Wash located at 145 Movie St., St. Augustine, Florida, according to a press release.

Associate Vice President Beryl Grant and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller.

The seller, a private investor, was looking to capitalize on the submarket’s high interest rate environment and reallocate capital into other investments in Northeast Florida.

The buyer, 145MS, LLC, was looking to expand its presence in express carwashes in the Southeast.

“We were able to capitalize on the benefits of this being an off-market transaction,” said Grant. “This helped the seller achieve a shortened timeline and the buyer acquire an asset to grow their portfolio with an investment they may not have found on their own.”