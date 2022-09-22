 Matthews sells Tennessee wash to Magnolia Wash Holdings
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Matthews™ completes sale of Tennessee wash to Magnolia Wash Holdings

on

Market Focus: Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows

on

Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Matthews™ completes sale of Tennessee wash to Magnolia Wash Holdings

 

on

DAYTON, Tenn. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, recently completed the quick-close off-market transaction of Waterworks Car Wash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Waterworks is a carwash facility located at 300 Market St. in Dayton, Tennessee.

The deal was in escrow for 14 days in a seamless acquisition.

Matthews Senior Associate Beryl Grant and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction.

The property was acquired by Magnolia Wash Holdings, one of the largest carwash operators in the U.S., and sold by a private investor looking to capitalize on the aggressive pricing in the automotive sector.

Magnolia Wash Holdings was looking to expand its presence in the Southeast, particularly in Tennessee.

“This deal represents the power of strategic pricing. We were able to assist the seller in capitalizing on the booming carwash industry while providing a well-suited addition to the buyer’s portfolio,” said Grant.

Advertisement

Waterworks Car Wash is in a high-traffic area off the Rhea County Highway, adjacent to a Food City-anchored shopping center, a used car dealership and NAPA Auto Parts.

The property’s prominent location offers easy accessibility and high visibility.

“The carwash sector is proving to be the rising star of CRE with major attraction from private equity groups who are flooding the market,” said Smith. “These properties offer very attractive returns with less management intensive than other business operations.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

Carwash News: Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

Carwash News: Amplify acted as exclusive advisor to Tidal Wave Express in sale to Club Car Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Grace For Vets prep underway

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing