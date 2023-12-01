Matthews closes car wash portfolio sale in Indiana - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

INDIANA — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the disposition of a three-property Clean Wave Car Wash portfolio.

The sale included locations in Jeffersonville, Floyd Knobs, and Corydon, IN.

Associate Jagr Larson, Associate Tyler Spain, Senior Associate Ethan Miller, and Vice President and Director Simon Assaf handled the transaction.

The property was sold by Richard Chism and acquired by North Carolina-based Magnolia Wash Holdings.

Magnolia Wash Holdings was looking to enter a new market as the company continues its aggressive merger and acquisition activity.

“Our specialization within the carwash space allowed us to plug in an out-of-state buyer looking to add a large footprint into this market,” Larson said. “Our relationship with the buyer allowed us to strike a deal quickly while achieving the seller’s goals at the same time.”

Magnolia Holdings plans to continue the carwash’s existing operations while emphasizing their monthly membership offerings.

“It was a pleasure working with the seller on this deal,” Larson said. “We are excited to see Magnolia thrive in this market and continue to grow through M&A. Our team remains active in the space and feels as if these opportunities will match up well with their investment criteria.”