 Matthews closes car wash portfolio sale in Indiana - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Matthews closes car wash portfolio sale in Indiana

INDIANA — The property was sold by Richard Chism and acquired by North Carolina-based Magnolia Wash Holdings.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

INDIANA — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the disposition of a three-property Clean Wave Car Wash portfolio.

Related Articles

The sale included locations in Jeffersonville, Floyd Knobs, and Corydon, IN.

Associate Jagr Larson, Associate Tyler Spain, Senior Associate Ethan Miller, and Vice President and Director Simon Assaf handled the transaction.

The property was sold by Richard Chism and acquired by North Carolina-based Magnolia Wash Holdings.

Magnolia Wash Holdings was looking to enter a new market as the company continues its aggressive merger and acquisition activity.

“Our specialization within the carwash space allowed us to plug in an out-of-state buyer looking to add a large footprint into this market,” Larson said. “Our relationship with the buyer allowed us to strike a deal quickly while achieving the seller’s goals at the same time.”

Magnolia Holdings plans to continue the carwash’s existing operations while emphasizing their monthly membership offerings.

“It was a pleasure working with the seller on this deal,” Larson said. “We are excited to see Magnolia thrive in this market and continue to grow through M&A. Our team remains active in the space and feels as if these opportunities will match up well with their investment criteria.”

You May Also Like

In this episode of Car Wash Convos, Joel Williams joins host Sydney Neely in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel. They’re talking Louisiana slang, dream cars, how Joel makes his gumbo and more!
Carwash News

MILES Auto Spa distributes discount cards to benefit Williamson Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Community members to receive discounts on carwashes, portion of proceeds to support local healthcare system.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes has partnered with Williamson Health on a new co-branded carwash card that will provide the holder of the card a 10% discount on all carwash and detailing services along with a contribution to the Williamson Health Foundation.

To launch the program, MILES will be distributing 2,500 cards to Williamson Health employees, credentialed medical staff, volunteers, board members and friends of the foundation.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens 3 locations in a month

ROME, Ga. — With these three openings, Big Dan’s has seven sites open in Georgia, one in South Carolina and nine in Florida.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash acquires Ultimate Express

MIAMI — El Car Wash will merge Ultimate Express into their current unlimited membership programs, allowing members to have access to all 75+ locations.

By PCD Staff
Spark Car Wash raises $30 million to expand footprint across Northeast

SUMMIT, N.J. — The investment enables Spark to further develop its expanding store base.

By PCD Staff
Summit Wash Holdings grows in Connecticut

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The addition of two Russell Speeder’s locations brings the brand’s count to 30.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Express Wash Concepts innovates fleet car care with app

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new app offers fleet customers account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data.

By PCD Staff
Soapy Joe’s Car Wash opens location in Vista, California

VISTA, Calif. — The grand opening festivities will include free carwashes for every customer all day.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — With five locations now in the Fargo, North Dakota, market, this new site is the 22nd Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By PCD Staff
ScrubaDub, Community Servings provide meals for neighbors with ‘Pie in the Sky’

BOSTON — Motorists who make a $35 ‘Pie for a Client’ donation will receive a free Express Wash.

By PCD Staff