Mechanic/Technician

Classic Car Wash is hiring a position for its maintenance team responsible for service, maintenance and installs at carwashes in San Jose, California.

This position requires that applicants can work with a team and also independently.

This is an hourly position starting at $25.00 per hour, requiring 50-plus hours per week (40 regular hours plus overtime.) The position includes two days off a week, monthly bonuses and a minimum first year income of $75,000.

Applicants must be able to work nights, technicians are generally off by 11 p.m.

Education, experience and skills

High School Diploma or GED

Carwash experience is preferred

Prior experience in plumbing, electrical and welding

Mechanical aptitude

Operate hand tools, power tools and other equipment

Read and interpret manuals and have basic computer knowledge and skills

Ability to troubleshoot and resolve mechanical issues.

Requirements

Valid driver’s license and clean driving record

Background check

Ability to lift 50-80 lbs. regularly

Ability to climb ladders while carrying 30 lbs. or more

Ability to be on feet all day

Willingness to work overtime, night and some weekends if necessary

Ability to work in a team environment and to take direction.

If interested please email resumes to [email protected]