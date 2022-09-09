 Mechanic/Technician
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mechanic/Technician

on

Regional sales manager

on

Team leaders

on

For sale: Zoom Zoom Express Car Wash #2
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 125: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Classifieds

Mechanic/Technician

Classic Car Wash is hiring mechanics for its four Bay Area locations.
Advertisement
 

on

Classic Car Wash is hiring a position for its maintenance team responsible for service, maintenance and installs at carwashes in San Jose, California.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This position requires that applicants can work with a team and also independently.

This is an hourly position starting at $25.00 per hour, requiring 50-plus hours per week (40 regular hours plus overtime.) The position includes two days off a week, monthly bonuses and a minimum first year income of $75,000.

Applicants must be able to work nights, technicians are generally off by 11 p.m.

Education, experience and skills

  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Carwash experience is preferred
  • Prior experience in plumbing, electrical and welding
  • Mechanical aptitude
  • Operate hand tools, power tools and other equipment
  • Read and interpret manuals and have basic computer knowledge and skills
  • Ability to troubleshoot and resolve mechanical issues.

Requirements

  • Valid driver’s license and clean driving record
  • Background check
  • Ability to lift 50-80 lbs. regularly
  • Ability to climb ladders while carrying 30 lbs. or more
  • Ability to be on feet all day
  • Willingness to work overtime, night and some weekends if necessary
  • Ability to work in a team environment and to take direction.

If interested please email resumes to [email protected]

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Classifieds: Outside Sales Representative – Central U.S.

Classifieds: General Manager

Classifieds: Carwashes for sale

Classifieds: Carwash Managers

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing