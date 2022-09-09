Mechanic/Technician

Classic Car Wash is hiring a position for its maintenance team responsible for service, maintenance and installs at carwashes in San Jose, California.
This position requires that applicants can work with a team and also independently.
This is an hourly position starting at $25.00 per hour, requiring 50-plus hours per week (40 regular hours plus overtime.) The position includes two days off a week, monthly bonuses and a minimum first year income of $75,000.
Applicants must be able to work nights, technicians are generally off by 11 p.m.
Education, experience and skills
- High School Diploma or GED
- Carwash experience is preferred
- Prior experience in plumbing, electrical and welding
- Mechanical aptitude
- Operate hand tools, power tools and other equipment
- Read and interpret manuals and have basic computer knowledge and skills
- Ability to troubleshoot and resolve mechanical issues.
Requirements
- Valid driver’s license and clean driving record
- Background check
- Ability to lift 50-80 lbs. regularly
- Ability to climb ladders while carrying 30 lbs. or more
- Ability to be on feet all day
- Willingness to work overtime, night and some weekends if necessary
- Ability to work in a team environment and to take direction.
If interested please email resumes to [email protected]