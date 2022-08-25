Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co. opens

DALLAS, Texas — Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co., dba Car Wash Insurance Agency, is fully staffed with operations set up, according to a press release.

The new agency has merged forces with Dallas-based Get Realm/Lindsey Healthcare to offer health and life insurance.

Owner Melissa Pirkey will continue focusing on commercial insurance for new and existing clients in her niche of carwash insurance while branching out to other verticals/types of commercial insurance.

She has joined an experienced and well-versed team and is looking forward to continuing helping new clients with their insurance needs.

“I have never met a woman in business who can accomplish her goals and grow a business while maintaining the highest level of ethics and service level standards than Melissa Pirkey. She’s a true rarity these days,” said David Lindsey, founder of Lindsey Health.