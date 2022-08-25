Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co. opens

DALLAS, Texas — Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co., dba Car Wash Insurance Agency, is fully staffed with operations set up, according to a press release.
The new agency has merged forces with Dallas-based Get Realm/Lindsey Healthcare to offer health and life insurance.
Owner Melissa Pirkey will continue focusing on commercial insurance for new and existing clients in her niche of carwash insurance while branching out to other verticals/types of commercial insurance.
She has joined an experienced and well-versed team and is looking forward to continuing helping new clients with their insurance needs.
“I have never met a woman in business who can accomplish her goals and grow a business while maintaining the highest level of ethics and service level standards than Melissa Pirkey. She’s a true rarity these days,” said David Lindsey, founder of Lindsey Health.
Pirkey’s main objective has always been — and will continue to be — to maintain great relationships with her clients and industry experts.
Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency will still offer nationwide coverage to new commercial clients and Pirkey will continue writing insurance content for magazines as well as attending the industry events and expos.
The agency has plans to expand into international sectors, starting with Canada.
Pirkey has been in the commercial insurance industry for over 16 years and has family who owned carwashes, which is where she learned how to properly insure a carwash.
She looks forward to bringing her expertise and passion to business owners across the nation through her own firm.
