Memphis shuts down carwashes during water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to www.wreg.com , the Memphis City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution requiring carwashes in the city to close while the area is suffering from a water crisis.

The resolution, presented late in the evening on Tuesday, Feb. 23rd, asks for people and business to curtail water usage and requires carwashes to cease operations until the boil water advisory is lifted.

While the resolution asks for code enforcement, it does not specify any fines or what would happen if a carwash business didn’t comply.

The resolution comes on the heels of utility company Memphis Light, Gas and Water asking people in a Facebook post not to wash their cars until the water crisis is over.

