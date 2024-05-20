Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate Bill Martin

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash announced in a press release it is inviting the public to a special Coffee & Cars event in honor of its founder and CEO, Bill Martin, and his remarkable 50-year milestone in the carwash industry.

This event will take place on Father’s Day weekend, Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8150 W Chinden Blvd. in Garden City, Idaho, right next to the company’s newest Treasure Valley wash location.

Metro Express is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, the Boise Hawks and the Idaho Veteran’s Chamber to offer a fun-filled day featuring cool cars, fresh coffee, delicious baked goods, raffle prizes and exciting giveaways, stated the press release.

Martin, inductee into International Car Wash Association’s Hall of Fame, a recent recipient of the Southwest Car Wash Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Idaho Business Review CEO of Influence, shares his enthusiasm for this important celebration.

“Reaching this 50-year milestone is truly humbling. Carwashing is a labor of love, and I am grateful for the unwavering support of our loyal customers, staff and everyone who has made this possible,” said Martin. “I’m excited to share this celebration and look forward to continuing to serve our communities.”

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend while enjoying the community spirit that Metro Express Car Wash is known for, continued the press release.

With deep roots in Idaho, Metro Express is proud to be a family and veteran-owned business committed to supporting its local community.

Event Details: