Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder’s career in carwashing

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday, June 15, with a special Coffee and Cars event in honor of founder Bill Martin’s remarkable 50-year career in the carwash industry, the company announced in a press release.

The event, held in Garden City, Idaho, across from one of its newest locations at 8200 W Chinden Blvd., was a testament to Martin’s enduring legacy and commitment to the community.

It brought together car enthusiasts and supporters for a day of festivities and celebration.

Bill Martin himself was one of the judges for the event, joined by representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County and the Idaho Veterans Chamber.

Adding to the excitement, Metro Express Car Wash’s superhero mascot, Metro Max, entertained attendees and assisted in presenting car awards.

The reigning Mrs. Idaho, Lisa Stover, also graced the event and helped present awards to the deserving car owners.

Metro Express gave its special thanks to the Boise Hawks Baseball team for its participation and for having a booth at the event.

Metro Express Car Wash is proud to be the official carwash of the Boise Hawks, further strengthening the company’s ties with the local community.

Reflecting on the event and his milestone, Martin said, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I am deeply grateful for the support of our community, customers and the dedicated team at Metro Express Car Wash. Celebrating this milestone with so many friends and partners is truly heartwarming, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to innovation and service excellence.”