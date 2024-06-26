 Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder's career in carwashing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder’s career in carwashing

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder Bill Martin's 50-year career with Coffee and Cars event in Garden City, Idaho.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday, June 15, with a special Coffee and Cars event in honor of founder Bill Martin’s remarkable 50-year career in the carwash industry, the company announced in a press release.

Related Articles

The event, held in Garden City, Idaho, across from one of its newest locations at 8200 W Chinden Blvd., was a testament to Martin’s enduring legacy and commitment to the community.

It brought together car enthusiasts and supporters for a day of festivities and celebration. 

Bill Martin himself was one of the judges for the event, joined by representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County and the Idaho Veterans Chamber.

Adding to the excitement, Metro Express Car Wash’s superhero mascot, Metro Max, entertained attendees and assisted in presenting car awards.

The reigning Mrs. Idaho, Lisa Stover, also graced the event and helped present awards to the deserving car owners. 

Metro Express gave its special thanks to the Boise Hawks Baseball team for its participation and for having a booth at the event.

Metro Express Car Wash is proud to be the official carwash of the Boise Hawks, further strengthening the company’s ties with the local community. 

Reflecting on the event and his milestone, Martin said, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I am deeply grateful for the support of our community, customers and the dedicated team at Metro Express Car Wash. Celebrating this milestone with so many friends and partners is truly heartwarming, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to innovation and service excellence.”

You May Also Like

mammoth holdings logo
SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz
prt-new-products
Carwash News

ProovStation expands in the U.S.

MIAMI — ProovStation brings transparency and trust with a 100% automated, transparent and accurate vehicle inspection scanner.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
proovstation-carstation

MIAMI — From June 23-26, ProovStation, a French developer of AI-powered car inspection scanners, will join the world’s most dynamic companies at SelectUSA’s 10th Investment Summit, the company announced in a press release.

As one of the fastest growing innovators in the car rental industry, ProovStation develops a drive-through AI-powered car inspection scanner capable of performing over 600 scans per hour to document the condition of each car. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
OpenShine to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The new OpenRoad Group division looks to open more Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations in Canada in the next three years.

By Kyle Alexander
tommys-express-logo-feature
Express Wash Concepts continues Hampton Roads expansion

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts celebrated the opening of its 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

By Kyle Alexander
IGL Coatings Industrial Solution Armor gets award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Industrial Solution Armor celebrated its first award at ITEX 24, showcasing IGL’s dedication to protective solutions.

By Kyle Alexander
igl-armor-award
Kleen-Rite Missouri moves into new distribution center facility

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The new distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, aims to enhance inventory and shipping efficiency for the region.

By Kyle Alexander
Kleen-Rite Corp.

Other Posts

DRB appoints April Bertram as VP of product management

AKRON, Ohio — With over 30 years of experience in product innovation, Bertram joins DRB to shape the future of its product portfolio.

By Kyle Alexander
New detailing nonprofit to help underserved youth

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Renowned automotive detailer Rigo Santana launched the New Generation Kids nonprofit to provide early training and career opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
la-detailing-nonprofit
Splash welcomes Kathryn Rogers as chief financial officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rogers brings extensive experience to Splash Car Wash, having worked with major firms and non-profits.

By Kyle Alexander
kathryn-rogers-splash
Splash Car Wash to build four new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fayetteville Splash Car Wash opened in June 2024, featuring an express carwash tunnel with high-powered free vacuums.

By Kyle Alexander