Metro Express Car Wash CEO’s influential recognition

BOISE, Idaho — Bill Martin was honored as a CEO of Influence for his 50 years of dedication and innovation in the carwash industry.

By Kyle Alexander
Published:
BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash proudly announced in a press release that their CEO and founder, Bill Martin, has been honored as a CEO of Influence by the Idaho Business Review.

This prestigious award celebrates Martin’s 50 years of dedication and innovation in the carwash industry, a milestone highlighted by his recent lifetime achievement award from the Southwest Car Wash Association. 

Martin received the award at a grand gala event held at the Boise Center, stated the press release.

He expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, “Being recognized as a CEO of Influence is a great honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Metro Express Car Wash. This award is a motivator for us to continue our commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.” 

Martin is renowned for his business acumen and commitment to mentorship and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and professional development within Metro Express Car Wash, continued the press release. 

The CEO of Influence award, given by the Idaho Business Review, recognizes leaders who exemplify outstanding leadership, integrity, commitment to excellence and community service.

The selection process includes a review of the nominees’ leadership and vision, innovation, business growth and community involvement. 

Metro Express Car Wash is excited to celebrate Martin’s achievement at the CEO of Influence award ceremony on May 9 at the Boise Center, honoring his substantial contributions to the Idaho business community. 

