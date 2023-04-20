 Mike's Carwash opens 20th Cincinnati-area location - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Mike’s Carwash opens 20th Cincinnati-area location

CINCINNATI — This location becomes the 38th facility across the company's Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio footprint.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CINCINNATI — Mike’s Carwash recently announced in a press release the opening of its new Greendale, Indiana, location at 402 Dunkin Dr., next to Haag Ford.

Related Articles

Greendale becomes the 20th Mike’s Carwash in the Greater Cincinnati region, and the 38th facility across the company’s Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio footprint.

“It’s exciting to be expanding our Greater Cincinnati footprint with the Greendale opening,” said Joe Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “The Greendale opening is particularly gratifying because Mike’s has Indiana roots, having opened our first carwash in Ft. Wayne 75 years ago. Our Greendale team looks forward to serving the carwash needs of everyone in the Greendale, Aurora and Lawrenceburg area.”

Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948, Mike’s Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Star pitcher Karlyn Pickens featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

PLANO, Texas — Pickens is interviewed during a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed in a press release that its Car Wash Convos episode featuring true freshman Tennessee Lady Vols Softball Pitcher, Karlyn Pickens, is on YouTube.

Pickens is now a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week and an SEC Player of the Week, and she has earned a place in the Tennessee record books as she pitched her first perfect game against Appalachian State last month.  

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Big Dan’s Car Wash expands to South Carolina

BRADENTON, Fla. — With this opening, Big Dan’s now has 12 sites in three states and will be expanding into Alabama later this year.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash acquires, re-opens 2 Smart Car Wash locations

MIAMI — El Car Wash plans to significantly expand its footprint through both greenfield openings and acquisitions of existing carwashes.

By PCD Staff
Mister Car Wash announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz. — Thirteen new greenfield locations were opened in the fourth quarter, a record quarterly number for the company.

By PCD Staff
Arcadian Services welcomes Joey Pichon

FLORENCE, Ala. — Pichon comes to Arcadian with nearly 15 years of experience in the carwash industry.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Tidal Wave Auto Spa surpasses 150 locations with 2 new openings in Tennessee

THOMASTON, Ga. — Six of the company’s 15 brand-new locations opened this year have been in the Volunteer State.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash awarded ‘Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The annual “Best of the Best” awards recognize businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 opens 400th carwash, supports Children’s Health

CHARLOTTE — The retailer joined forces with vendors to donate $28,000 to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

By PCD Staff
Flood of new carwashes in Ohio’s Summit County

The Akron Beacon Journal recently reported on an abundance of new carwashing and detailing facilities in the Northeast Ohio region.

By PCD Staff