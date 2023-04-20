Mike's Carwash opens 20th Cincinnati-area location - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CINCINNATI — Mike’s Carwash recently announced in a press release the opening of its new Greendale, Indiana, location at 402 Dunkin Dr., next to Haag Ford.

Greendale becomes the 20th Mike’s Carwash in the Greater Cincinnati region, and the 38th facility across the company’s Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio footprint.



“It’s exciting to be expanding our Greater Cincinnati footprint with the Greendale opening,” said Joe Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “The Greendale opening is particularly gratifying because Mike’s has Indiana roots, having opened our first carwash in Ft. Wayne 75 years ago. Our Greendale team looks forward to serving the carwash needs of everyone in the Greendale, Aurora and Lawrenceburg area.”



Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948, Mike’s Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.