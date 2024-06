In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about the acquisition of MILES Auto Spa by The RipTide Car Wash and Whistle Express’s donation at a new location.

Also discussed in this video, Steel City Wash acquires Coates Car Care, Washworld adds Washex as a new distributor, and Hanley Investment Group arranges the pre-sale of a new Mister Car Wash.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.