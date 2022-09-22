Mint Eco announces new leadership, relocates headquarters

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash has filled out its senior leadership team with the additions of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Gagnon and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Preston Black, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More

As a result of the team’s growth, Mint Eco has also relocated its corporate headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Gagnon was most recently the CFO of TooJay’s Restaurants and brings over 30 years of experience in finance and management to Mint Eco’s team.

Gagnon has had a distinguished career across multiple industries working with private equity sponsors on various stage businesses, including startups.

Gagnon’s experience with multi-unit retail in the hospitality industry will be an immediate value-add.

Black joins Mint Eco after 18 years with McDonald’s Corporation.

Black started his career as an entry-level employee at his local McDonald’s and continued to work his way through their accelerated development program.