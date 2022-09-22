Mint Eco announces new leadership, relocates headquarters

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash has filled out its senior leadership team with the additions of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Gagnon and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Preston Black, stated a press release.
As a result of the team’s growth, Mint Eco has also relocated its corporate headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Gagnon was most recently the CFO of TooJay’s Restaurants and brings over 30 years of experience in finance and management to Mint Eco’s team.
Gagnon has had a distinguished career across multiple industries working with private equity sponsors on various stage businesses, including startups.
Gagnon’s experience with multi-unit retail in the hospitality industry will be an immediate value-add.
Black joins Mint Eco after 18 years with McDonald’s Corporation.
Black started his career as an entry-level employee at his local McDonald’s and continued to work his way through their accelerated development program.
Most recently, Black was general manager for a Florida Region, ultimately ending his McDonald’s career as an operations consultant.
Black’s experience managing multi-unit operations in an iconic American brand that is focused on developing people, processes and policies will be critical for Mint Eco’s current operations and anticipated growth.
“We are thrilled to have Kevin and Preston join our growing team,” shared CEO and Co-Founder, Geoffrey Jervis. “We have embarked on a journey at Mint Eco that can only be accomplished if we build not only positional expertise but also, and more importantly, a well-defined, strong, and disciplined culture. We interviewed many candidates for CFO and COO who had the pre-requisite skills and experience. Kevin and Preston, however, met a much higher bar — the bar of cultural alignment. We are excited to have such accomplished leaders join our team and look forward to their guiding our company forward on our ambitious adventure.”
In order to accomplish Mint Eco’s rapid expansion, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to 4241 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The new space not only accommodates the current 16-person corporate team but also allows for anticipated expansion over the next two to five years.