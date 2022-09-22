 Mint Eco announces new leadership, relocates headquarters
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mint Eco announces new leadership additions, relocates headquarters

on

Market Focus: Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows

on

Matthews™ completes sale of Tennessee wash to Magnolia Wash Holdings

on

Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mint Eco announces new leadership additions, relocates headquarters

 

on

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash has filled out its senior leadership team with the additions of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kevin Gagnon and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Preston Black, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As a result of the team’s growth, Mint Eco has also relocated its corporate headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Gagnon was most recently the CFO of TooJay’s Restaurants and brings over 30 years of experience in finance and management to Mint Eco’s team.

Gagnon has had a distinguished career across multiple industries working with private equity sponsors on various stage businesses, including startups.

Gagnon’s experience with multi-unit retail in the hospitality industry will be an immediate value-add.

Black joins Mint Eco after 18 years with McDonald’s Corporation.

Black started his career as an entry-level employee at his local McDonald’s and continued to work his way through their accelerated development program.

Advertisement

Most recently, Black was general manager for a Florida Region, ultimately ending his McDonald’s career as an operations consultant.

Black’s experience managing multi-unit operations in an iconic American brand that is focused on developing people, processes and policies will be critical for Mint Eco’s current operations and anticipated growth.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin and Preston join our growing team,” shared CEO and Co-Founder, Geoffrey Jervis. “We have embarked on a journey at Mint Eco that can only be accomplished if we build not only positional expertise but also, and more importantly, a well-defined, strong, and disciplined culture. We interviewed many candidates for CFO and COO who had the pre-requisite skills and experience. Kevin and Preston, however, met a much higher bar — the bar of cultural alignment. We are excited to have such accomplished leaders join our team and look forward to their guiding our company forward on our ambitious adventure.”

Advertisement

In order to accomplish Mint Eco’s rapid expansion, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to 4241 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The new space not only accommodates the current 16-person corporate team but also allows for anticipated expansion over the next two to five years.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

Carwash News: Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

Carwash News: Amplify acted as exclusive advisor to Tidal Wave Express in sale to Club Car Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Grace For Vets prep underway

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing