Mint Eco Car Wash Breaks Ground on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard Location - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to a press release, Mint Eco Car Wash officially broke ground on its development of 1890 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., located at the corner of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and I-95.

The company currently owns 10 properties with the goal of developing a portfolio of 50 carwashes in Palm Beach County.

“One of the biggest differences about Mint Eco Car Wash is our approach to the market,” shared CEO and Co-Founder Geoffrey Jervis. “We believe that the value of our business to our customers is greatly increased with a robust approach to the number of locations we have. Our dream is to offer customers multiple opportunities to use Mint Eco. You will pass one on the way to work, another on the way to drop your children at school and yet another on your way to church. Today, this groundbreaking is a milestone in our accomplishing that difference.”

The ceremony took place Jan. 26, 2023, with over 50 local business attendees present, including West Palm Beach City Commissioner Shalonda Warren (whose district the property resides) and president and CEO of The Chamber of the Palm Beaches, Donald Burgess.

This location will be Mint Eco’s third carwash in West Palm Beach, with all 10 of its sites located in Palm Beach County.

The property has been vacant for several years.

“I would like to Congratulate the Mint Eco team on this momentous occasion,” shared Warren during her remarks at the event. “I am a huge supporter of job creation. I support development like this because I believe that at the end of the day, it helps the people of this city. Mint Eco’s project will impact the quality of life here in our community in a positive way with their local hiring focus, convenient services and supportive attitude towards the community.”

Burgess shared, “The chamber is proud to be working with Mint Eco and celebrating all their achievements here in our great city. We are so happy to see Mint Eco expanding, and it demonstrates their confidence about what is happening in the city of West Palm Beach. We are looking forward to seeing what becomes of this site that has stood vacant for so long, as we know from visiting Mint Eco’s existing facilities that it will be another beautiful addition to our city.”

This new location will also offer Mint Eco’s unique “flex” service offering, giving customers a wide variety of carwash services to choose from including: 5-minute express exterior carwashes, interior services, detailing services and free vacuums.

Additionally, Mint Eco offers affordable unlimited club memberships that allow members to wash unlimited times per month, receive discounts on all other Mint Eco services and can be used at every current and future Mint Eco location.