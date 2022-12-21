Mint Eco Car Wash acquires 10th site - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash has announced the acquisition of its 10th site in Palm Beach County, Florida, officially making the award-winning, local brand the largest carwash business in the county, according to a press release.

“We announced at the beginning of 2022 that Mint Eco’s mission is to bring happiness to Palm Beach County through the acquisition and development of 50 carwashes over the next 10 years,” shared CEO and Co-founder Geoffrey Jervis. “Our goal for 2022 was to build a portfolio of 10 carwashes, and we are proud to have reached this first major milestone. Over the next several years, we look forward to bringing our services to all 39 municipalities located here in Palm Beach County.”

In 2022, Mint Eco Car Wash was also awarded several notable accolades: Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County, Best of Florida Car Wash and Detailing Regional Award, Small Business CEO of the Year, and the Patriot Employer Award and Seven Seals Award from the Department of Defense.