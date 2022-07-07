Mint Eco Car Wash acquires fifth property

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash recently announced the acquisition of its fifth carwash property located at 5577 Okeechobee Blvd., according to a press release.

The property has been operating as Sure Shine Car Wash since 2015.

Mint Eco has closed Sure Shine Car Wash temporarily and is in the process of an extensive site renovation and rebranding that is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

Co-founder and CEO Geoffrey Jervis shared, “In March of 2022, we announced our $150 million expansion plan primarily in Palm Beach County. The acquisition of our fifth property, while exciting, is just the tip of the iceberg. Mint Eco plans to eventually have 50 carwashes in Palm Beach County, allowing us to serve our home market in an unparalleled manner.”