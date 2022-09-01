 Mint Eco Car Wash receives Seven Seals Award
Mint Eco Car Wash receives Seven Seals Award

Carwash News

Mint Eco Car Wash receives Seven Seals Award

 

on

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a formal, military color guard ceremony in August, Mint Eco Car Wash accepted the Seven Seals Award presented by the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a press release announced.

Click Here to Read More
The Seven Seals Award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR.

The award states that it is “presented for meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve.”

This award comes on the heels of Mint Eco’s top leadership winning the Department of Defense’s Employer Patriot Award in April 2022, which recognizes individuals for their support of the National Guard and Reserve. 

Geoffrey Jervis, CEO of Mint Eco, shared with those present at this latest awards ceremony, “We were honored to receive the Employer Patriot Awards this year as individuals, and are even more humbled to receive this award now as an entire organization. We set out at Mint Eco years ago to make people happy, and that mission includes taking care of our servicemen and women. These heroes are time and again some of our best employees, and we look forward to taking care of them and their families as they build careers and lives alongside the military.”

The ceremony began at Mint Eco’s flagship location near Southern Boulevard and South Olive Avenue, with a color guard presentation courtesy of volunteers from the American Legion of South Florida.

Mint Eco’s Vice President of Recruitment and Development Angel Lantigua, who is a former National Guard member and current Reservist, shared, “It was a special moment seeing the Colors on display at our carwash and taking a moment to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as an entire staff. The respect that this Company has for our nation and its heroes makes me proud be a part of the Mint Eco family.”

The awards were presented by Buck McTee, the ESGR vice chair of Florida, who shared, “We want to acknowledge patriotic employers such as Mint Eco Car Wash for their support of National Guard and Reserve Component service members as they balance dedication to their country and pursuit of their careers. We look forward to partnering with Mint Eco in the future.”

In this article:,
Click to comment

Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing