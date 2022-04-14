 Mint Eco Car Wash wins ‘Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County’
Mint Eco Car Wash wins 'Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County'

Wash Of the Week

Carwash News

Mint Eco Car Wash wins 'Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County'

 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash has officially been recognized as the “Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County” by the Palm Beach Post in its annual “Best of the Best” local fan-based award, stated a press release.

Geoffrey Jervis, co-founder and CEO of Mint Eco, shared, “We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious accolade. When you set out to do something dramatically different in an industry, you are always fearful that your concept may not be appreciated by the market. This award is validation that what we are doing is working.”

Jervis added, “The true winners of this achievement are our amazing customers. Their happiness is the reason that Mint Eco exists, and we are deeply committed to continuing to bring happiness to Palm Beach County through our fresh approach to washing cars. We are looking forward to bringing Mint Eco to more neighborhoods soon.”

Nominations for the “Best of Palm Beach” awards were submitted by local residents, and top choices advanced to two rounds of public voting.

Three finalists from each category were invited to the awards ceremony on March 24 at the Palm Beach Convention Center.  

The entire Mint Eco Team was on hand when Mint Eco was announced as the ultimate winner of the competition.

“We are only three years old and winning this award in such a short period of time is as special as it is unexpected,” said Shannon Hunihan, chief marketing officer for Mint Eco. “What we are doing here in our community and with the environment is bigger than washing cars. It is about doing business the way it was always meant to be done — responsibly and with passion. All of us at Mint Eco believe that the best is yet to come.”

