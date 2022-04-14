Mint Eco Car Wash wins ‘Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mint Eco Car Wash has officially been recognized as the “Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County” by the Palm Beach Post in its annual “Best of the Best” local fan-based award, stated a press release.

Geoffrey Jervis, co-founder and CEO of Mint Eco, shared, “We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious accolade. When you set out to do something dramatically different in an industry, you are always fearful that your concept may not be appreciated by the market. This award is validation that what we are doing is working.”

Jervis added, “The true winners of this achievement are our amazing customers. Their happiness is the reason that Mint Eco exists, and we are deeply committed to continuing to bring happiness to Palm Beach County through our fresh approach to washing cars. We are looking forward to bringing Mint Eco to more neighborhoods soon.”