Mister acquires 7 Washington locations, builds 1 in Houston

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash has doubled its footprint in the state of Washington with the acquisition of seven locations of Bush Car Wash in Kennewick, Walla Walla, Pasco, Richland, and West Richland, according to a press release.

The acquisition brings Mister Car Wash’s statewide presence from six to 13 locations, the release continued. “Bush Car Wash is a family-run business with deep roots in the community and years of experience providing excellent service,” stated Casey Lindsay, vice president of corporate development for Mister Car Wash. “Our motto of ‘Inspiring People to Shine’ aligns nicely with the Bush’s family-oriented approach, which will prepare our new team for continued success and give our new unlimited wash club members and customers great service in the Evergreen State.” Owner Tim Bush agreed, adding, “When my late brother Ned Gosnell came up with the idea to start Bush Car Wash in 2007, his vision was to provide a premium service for folks across the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Working together with my sons, co-owners in the business TJ and Blake, we have worked diligently to honor Ned’s family and legacy, and we know that entrusting Bush Car Wash to Mister Car Wash will continue his vision.” The Bush Car Wash family also brings with it a rich tradition of giving back to the community, a backbone of the Mister Car Wash brand, the release noted.

According to the release, the seven newly acquired locations include: 1131 Aaron Dr., Richland, Washington

3220 Kennedy Dr., West Richland, Washington

7200 Burden Blvd. (Road 68), Pasco, Washington

3810 W. Court St., Pasco, Washington

520 W. Columbia Dr., Kennewick, Washington

5231 W. Okanogan Place (Edison St.), Kennewick, Washington

1110 Dalles Military Rd., Walla Walla, Washington While the acquisition is effective as of September 17, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition, the release concluded. According to a separate press release,Mister Car Wash’s commanding Houston presence expanded with the Sept. 10th opening of its 31st location at 12552 Richbourg St. It is the first of the company’s area stores to come from new construction, the release continued. The new express exterior store is located just off I-45 at Rankin Rd. and employs 10 Houstonians, bringing the total number of Mister Car Wash employees in Space City to 733, the release added. “Houston is our biggest market in the nation, and the opening of this new store keeps us on track for strong and sustained growth here,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction for Mister Car Wash. “We’re thrilled by the community’s enthusiastic response to our unique style of service. With this new location, we are able to extend our footprint, which gives our unlimited wash club members even more options.”

