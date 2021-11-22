 Mister Car Wash acquires Daddy O’s Car Wash in Texas
Mister Car Wash acquires Daddy O's Car Wash in Texas

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash acquires Daddy O’s Car Wash in Texas

 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash recently announced the successful acquisition of Daddy O’s Car Wash, three express exterior locations in the El Paso metro area, according to a press release.

The deal brings the total number of Mister Car Wash stores in El Paso to 16.

“The addition of these three stores complements our current presence in the city and provides our members and customers additional location options on both the northwest and eastern corridors of the city,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development of Mister Car Wash. “We’re proud to welcome the Daddy O’s team to Mister Car Wash and excited for the future of these locations with the increased network of Mister stores in El Paso.”

Customers of Daddy O’s can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term.

Throughout the coming months, Mister Car Wash will be working with the team to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate the stores into the brand.

