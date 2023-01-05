 Mister Car Wash acquires Rapid Express Carwash in 3-unit deal - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Mister Car Wash acquires Rapid Express Carwash in 3-unit deal

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister expands its presence in Tulare County in Central California.

By PCD Staff

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash Inc. has announced the successful acquisition of Rapid Express Carwash, a three-unit company based in Central California that has locations in Atwater, Merced and Visalia, according to a press release. 

The deal officially closed Dec. 22, 2022 and marked the fourth acquisition made last year by the company. 

“The addition of the three Rapid Express locations complement our existing store network and extends brand presence to Visalia, a new market for us,” said Luke Hartke, vice president of M&A for Mister Car Wash. “We are excited to share the Mister Experience with existing and new customers in these communities, and we are proud to welcome the Rapid Express team to Mister Car Wash.” 

Customers of Rapid Express Carwash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term, stated the press release.

Throughout the coming months, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand the store and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate into the Mister brand.  For information about services and career opportunities with Mister Car Wash, visit www.mistercarwash.com.

