Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash acquires Soapbox Car Wash

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. —Mister Car Wash has increased its presence in Austin, Texas, with the acquisition of Soapbox Car Wash at 2000 Round Rock Ave. in Round Rock, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The deal brings the company’s total number of stores in Texas’ capital city to eight, and the new store is the company’s second location in Round Rock proper, the release continued. 

“The addition of this location expands our ability to service our current members in the Round Rock area and gives Soapbox members new options. Plus, they’ll have member access to all of our other Mister locations in Austin and across the country,” shared Tim Vaughn, vice president of operations for Mister Car Wash, who oversees all South Central locations. 

Texas currently has 64 Mister locations statewide, the greatest number of company stores in the nation, with robust growth expected in 2021, the release added.

While the acquisition is effective as of Nov.11, 2020, customers can expect the same level of service and no disruption to membership as Mister begins the transition, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Florida CarWash Services

Carwash News: Papa’s Express Tunnel Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

Carwash News: ModWash acquires 5 Zips Car Wash locations

Carwash News: Carwash haunted tunnel causes massive traffic jam

Advertisement

on

Mister Car Wash acquires Soapbox Car Wash

on

Mister Car Wash opens 2 new locations in Central Florida

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 10 sites during November 2020

on

Pink Elephant Car Wash sign donated to Amazon
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted 15: Understanding different POS systems

Operations and Management: Q&A on the importance of a distributor

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash acquires Soapbox Car Wash

Products: Wheel and tire cleaner

Video: PC&D Unscripted 14: Defining and financing distressed carwashes

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect