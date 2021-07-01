Mister Car Wash acquires Superwash Express in Florida

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash has announced the successful acquisition of Superwash Express, a chain of five stores based in Daytona, Florida, according to a press release.

The deal brings the total number of Mister stores in Florida to 35.

“Superwash Express is the type of platform we like to acquire — in an adjacent market with stores in good locations that are built for high volume,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president, corporate development of Mister Car Wash. “Paul and his team have built a beautiful business, and we are honored to continue developing these locations and bring the Mister brand into Daytona.”

“Mister is well respected within the industry as a best-in-class acquirer, and I know that the business we’ve built will be in good hands,” said Paul Bradley, owner of Superwash. “Additionally, we’re excited for the new career opportunities our team members will have as they become part of the Mister family.”