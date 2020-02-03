Connect with us
Mister Car Wash adds 27th Florida location

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash acquired its 27th Florida location, Love Express Car Wash, located just west of Hwy. 27 at 7468 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven, according to a press release.

It is the company’s first acquisition of 2020, the release continued.

“We look forward to serving current and new customers with our signature products and services at our newest location in Winter Haven,” said Ben Melendez, director of operations, east. “Whenever our Mister Car Wash family grows, we not only expand service to our loyal customer base, we also expand our ability to give back to the communities we serve.”

With 324 carwashes and 31 express lubes in 21 states, Mister Car Wash is proud of the positive impact it is making on communities year after year through in-kind donations, grants for teachers and scholarships for employees, to name just a few, the release added.

Every year, dozens of school clubs, sports teams and other nonprofit organizations throughout Florida specifically partner with Mister Car Wash to sell wash passes that earn them 50¢ on every dollar, for example, the release concluded.

For information about services and career opportunities with Mister Car Wash, please visit www.mistercarwash.com.

