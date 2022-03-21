Mister Car Wash announces Mayra Chimienti as COO

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash recently announced in a press release that Mayra Chimienti has been promoted to chief operating officer, effective immediately.
In her new role, Chimienti will oversee operations, human resources, integrations, project management, learning and development, and internal communications.
In her prior role as vice president of operations services, Chimienti led the development of key initiatives that allowed Mister to scale a consistent service delivery centered around people and hospitality.
Under her leadership, the company cultivated robust training and development programs, launched a digitized learning platform with customized curricula and laid the foundation for the support infrastructure that has allowed the company to execute at a higher level.
“Mayra has been a key part of the growth for Mister Car Wash. She has brought leadership and vision as we’ve built a best in-class culture that is centered around our people,” said John Lai, chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “Promotion to the chief operating officer role is a natural next step for Mayra and exciting for the future of our organization.”
Chimienti started her career in the industry nearly 20 years ago and joined Mister Car Wash in 2007 as the regional trainer for the El Paso market.
In this position, she developed best practices for training store-level team members on standard procedures and best-in-class customer service.
In 2010, she joined the Mister HQ team in Tucson to continue her training efforts as director of training and development.
Her in-depth knowledge of day-to-day operations and ability to strategically execute standardization have been key to the successful growth of the organization.
“I’m humbled and honored that this opportunity will continue to allow me to serve the people that make Mister Car Wash so special,” said Chimienti. “I’m excited to keep building on the foundation we have worked relentlessly to establish and scale to new heights.”