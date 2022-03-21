Mister Car Wash announces Mayra Chimienti as COO

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash recently announced in a press release that Mayra Chimienti has been promoted to chief operating officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, Chimienti will oversee operations, human resources, integrations, project management, learning and development, and internal communications.

In her prior role as vice president of operations services, Chimienti led the development of key initiatives that allowed Mister to scale a consistent service delivery centered around people and hospitality.

Under her leadership, the company cultivated robust training and development programs, launched a digitized learning platform with customized curricula and laid the foundation for the support infrastructure that has allowed the company to execute at a higher level.

“Mayra has been a key part of the growth for Mister Car Wash. She has brought leadership and vision as we’ve built a best in-class culture that is centered around our people,” said John Lai, chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “Promotion to the chief operating officer role is a natural next step for Mayra and exciting for the future of our organization.”