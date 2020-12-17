Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash to divest its Mister Oil Change Express locations

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash® has announced the sale of its 27 Mister Oil Change Express® locations to Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ in a transaction that closed Dec. 11, 2020, according to a press release. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

John Lai, president and CEO of Mister Car Wash, expressed his faith in Valvoline’s commitment to serving its new employees, customers and communities during the transition and beyond.

“As we continue building a world-class carwash company, we are confident that our Mister Oil Change Express team members will find a bright future in their careers with Valvoline, as they share our commitments to customer service and the communities in which they work,” said Lai. “We will continue to work as close neighbors, and we know that their success is our success. At the same time, this sale allows Mister Car Wash to focus on expanding its carwashes through new build locations and acquisitions. I want to personally thank the men and women of Mister Oil Change Express for the contributions they’ve made to our organization and wish them continued success in their future with Valvoline Instant Oil Change.” 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Employee dies in freak accident at carwash

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of GoToKiosk

Carwash News: DRB adds EverWash as a DRB Certified Interface

Carwash News: Market Focus: WOW Carwash hires John Sorenson as director of capital assets

Advertisement

on

Mister Car Wash to divest its Mister Oil Change Express locations

on

SCWA announces 2021 convention date change

on

GO Car Wash opens new location, acquires Shine On Car Wash, hires new executives

on

Market Focus: Illuminating Technologies joins N1 Buying Group
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 49: Previewing the 2021 Women in Carwash Event

Carwash News: SCWA announces 2021 convention date change

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash to divest its Mister Oil Change Express locations

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: Auto Spa Express

Carwash News: GO Car Wash opens new location, acquires Shine On Car Wash, hires new executives

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect