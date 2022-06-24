Market Focus: Mister Car Wash earns Great Place to Work Certification

Mister Car Wash earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification TUCSON, Ariz. —Mister Car Wash is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work for the first time this year, a press release stated.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Mister. This year, 82% of employees said it’s a great place to work — 25 points higher than the average U.S. company. “Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Mister Car Wash is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Advertisement

More than 3,000 Mister Car Wash employees responded to the survey, which asked questions about the work environment, culture, inclusion, growth opportunities and work relationships. “Our employees deserve to come to work each day and feel respected and valued. We work hard to prioritize them, and we know that we can only succeed if we continue to invest in our people,” said Anna Zappia, vice president of human resources. Mister prides itself on making people-centered decisions at every turn, with the understanding that the greatest investment a company can make is in its people. Employees are offered comprehensive benefits that include health care, paid time off, parental leave, 401k and stock ownership opportunities. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace.

Advertisement

Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. ENEOS Oil returns to 100th Pikes Peak Race with Tesla Model 3 TOYKO, Japan — The 100th running of the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 26 will mark the fourth year ENEOS has supported the race efforts of Evasive Motorsports and driver Daijiro Yoshihara, according to a press release. The press release reported that ENEOS is Japan’s largest oil company and supplier of motor oil and transmission fluids to the majority of Asian vehicle manufacturers.

Advertisement

The company introduced an EV Fluid Series last year, which is designed to optimize the efficiency and performance of electric vehicles. While it might appear unusual for an oil company established in 1888 to compete in the “Race to the Clouds” with a Tesla, it reflects the transition the company is making as transportation evolves. For its part, the engineers and chemists at ENEOS see the 2022 PPIHC as an opportunity to prove and promote its new EV Fluid Series. The line of dedicated EV fluids has been developed by the same experts who work alongside leading car makers in Japan and Asia. Currently, ENEOS personnel are working directly with the vehicle manufacturers to create the latest lubricants, continuously improving vehicle efficiency through reduced friction, lower emissions, improved fuel consumption and greater durability.

Advertisement

As the future of automotive development looks towards electric vehicles, ENEOS tasked its development teams to look at alternative fuel vehicle concepts, particularly in terms of lubrication and cooling. The new ENEOS EV Fluid Series is designed specifically to help the world’s EV manufacturers improve vehicle efficiency. It will also be offered in the future to help improve efficiency during routine maintenance, offering a superior alternative to current lubrication and cooling products. The Turn 14 Distribution/Yokohama Tire/ENEOS/Evasive Motorsports Tesla Model 3 Pikes Peak race car is a partner in the development of the new ENEOS EV Fluid Series.

Advertisement