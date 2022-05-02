 Mister Car Wash expands in Georgia, California
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash expands in Georgia, California

on

Rinsed announces $12 million in financing

on

Mammoth Holdings acquires Coastal Carwash

on

Market Focus: Suds Brothers Express Carwash announces plan for new Texas location
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Mark VII customer testimonial Video
play

Mark VII customer testimonial

Carwash Connection: Controller functions Video
play

Carwash Connection: Controller functions

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Past guests from our Leading Women in Carwash series give their insights on leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

The CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners talks carwash selling or buying trends and advice.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash expands in Georgia, California

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced in company press releases the successful acquisitions of one Bamboo Car Wash in Duluth, Georgia, and four Speedwash locations in Victorville and Hesperia, California.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The addition of Bamboo Car Wash brings Mister to 22 operating locations across the greater Atlanta region.

About the Georgia expansion, the company’s Vice President of Corporate Development Casey Lindsay said, “The Atlanta metro area is continuing to grow and has been a great region for Mister since we first acquired stores in the market in 2012. We’ve been pleased with our ability to build a 22-store presence in the market over the last several years and the addition of Bamboo complements our location footprint in the northeast corridor of the city.”

Mister Car Wash also celebrates growth in San Bernadino County, California.  

“The new locations nicely complement our existing footprint across California,” said Lindsay. “Adding these high-quality locations makes for a strong entry into Victor Valley. We are looking forward to sharing the Mister Experience with their existing customers and the community.”

Advertisement

Customers of Bamboo Car Wash and Speedwash can expect the businesses to continue operating as normal in the near term.

Throughout the coming months, Mister will be working with the teams to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate into the brand.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Torrance Car Wash cited over $800,000 in wage theft violations

Carwash News: Big Dan’s Car Wash announces opening of first Florida location

Carwash News: Matthews™ represents seller in Driven Brands acquisition

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Trinity Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing