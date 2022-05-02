Mister Car Wash expands in Georgia, California

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced in company press releases the successful acquisitions of one Bamboo Car Wash in Duluth, Georgia, and four Speedwash locations in Victorville and Hesperia, California.

The addition of Bamboo Car Wash brings Mister to 22 operating locations across the greater Atlanta region.

About the Georgia expansion, the company’s Vice President of Corporate Development Casey Lindsay said, “The Atlanta metro area is continuing to grow and has been a great region for Mister since we first acquired stores in the market in 2012. We’ve been pleased with our ability to build a 22-store presence in the market over the last several years and the addition of Bamboo complements our location footprint in the northeast corridor of the city.”

Mister Car Wash also celebrates growth in San Bernadino County, California.

“The new locations nicely complement our existing footprint across California,” said Lindsay. “Adding these high-quality locations makes for a strong entry into Victor Valley. We are looking forward to sharing the Mister Experience with their existing customers and the community.”