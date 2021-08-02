 Mister Car Wash expands in California | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Mister Car Wash expands in California

Submissions open for the 2021 Top 50 list

Market Focus: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash breaks ground on mega site

Autowash celebrates 16th carwash location
Carwash News

Mister Car Wash expands in California

 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently announced that it is expanding its presence in the Golden State with the addition of two new Central Valley locations in Turlock and Riverbank, according to a company press release.

The Turlock location on 1400 Geer Rd. opened last week, and the Riverbank location on 2369 Claribel Rd. is scheduled to open later this month.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in California since first entering the state in 2017,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction at Mister Car Wash. “These two new locations expand our footprint in the Central Valley and complement the existing network of stores throughout the region giving our customers and members even more options to keep their cars shining.”

Mister has 39 locations throughout California, employing over 500 team members statewide.

The new Turlock and Riverbank locations will be celebrating by offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club® memberships.

Hours of operation for both stores are 7:30 am through 8:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 8:00 am through 6:00 pm on Sunday.

