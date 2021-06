TUCSON, Ariz. — According to a news post on Barron’s, the country’s leading conveyor carwash chain operator Mister Car Wash, backed by Leonard Green & Partners, is going public.

Click Here to Read More

Mister Car Wash has filed an initial public offering (IPO) at a $100 million placeholder value.

The company plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under “MCW.”

The lead underwriters on this deal include BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, stated the article.