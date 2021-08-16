Mister Car Wash growing in Florida

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash has expanded its presence in Florida with the acquisition of two new locations in the Orlando, Florida, area, according to a press release.

The two locations — one near downtown off Silver Star Rd. and one in Millenia on Orange Blossom Trail, were acquired in April and have been closed for renovation and upgrades.

The Silver Star location at 4551 Silver Star Rd. opened earlier this week and the Orange Blossom Trail location at 5275 S Orange Blossom Trail is scheduled to open in the fall.

“These two locations presented a unique opportunity to strategically add locations in Orlando,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development for Mister Car Wash. “We are always looking to acquire locations that complement our footprint in an existing market. Now that they are being renovated to reflect the Mister brand and our service offering, these locations will serve our Unlimited Wash Club® members and give customers more access to our signature experience.”