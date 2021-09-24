 Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts
Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — After a tough year in Middle Tennessee that included destructive tornados and catastrophic floods, Mister Car Wash announced that it will donate $1 to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for every car washed at Mister locations in the state on Saturday, Sept. 25th, according to a press release.

Mister has 16 locations across Middle Tennessee, and to maximize the contribution, the company will base the donations on that day’s total car counts, including both retail washes and Unlimited Wash Club® member visits. 

“Mister Car Wash has been proud to serve Tennesseans since 2015, and it’s been devastating to see the impact the recent floods have had on our neighbors,” said Jill Adams, vice president of marketing at Mister Car Wash. “This donation is just one way we can help bring back the ‘shine’ in our communities.” 

Mister Car Wash’s Tennessee footprint includes stores in Gallatin, Hermitage, Nashville, Antioch, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Columbia and Clarksville.

For additional information and for the addresses of all Tennessee locations, please visit www.mistercarwash.com/locations.

