Mister Car Wash launces new, improved mobile app - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Mister Car Wash launces new, improved mobile app

Tucson, Ariz. — The new app provides on-the-spot options and service no matter where users travel within the huge network of Mister locations.

By PCD Staff

Tucson, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash, Inc. announces their new and improved Mister App, which makes customers’ wash and shine experience easier and faster than ever, according to a press release.

The release stated that unlike some carwash apps that are totally tech driven, Mister listened to customers first and then answered their needs using the newest technology.

The new app, available for Apple and Android, provides on-the-spot options and service no matter where users travel within the network of Mister locations.

“Developing the new, easy-to-use Mister App was a dream realized,” said Patsy Nations, senior marketing manager, digital platforms. “We researched best-in-class apps, as well as customer desires, and then we created and tested until we could provide a streamlined experience that can satisfy everyone’s carwash needs.”

“The migration has been seamless for our customers,” Nations continued. “I’ve heard positive feedback since we rolled it out, and we are experiencing an increase in membership subscriptions to boot, which is fantastic.”

“The Mister app is a standout compared to others in the industry,” said Jill Adams, vice president of marketing. “It allows you to purchase a single wash or a membership that can be used at any of our 430+ locations, and your membership can be completely self-managed on the platform of your choice — our mobile app or our website.”

A help center connects you to more information, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, organized in categories: Unlimited Wash Club, Tunnels & Locations, Gift Cards, Fleet Accounts & Bulk Pricing and Contact information.

