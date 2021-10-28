 Mister Car Wash opens new location in Spring, Texas
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Spring, Texas

on

PC&D hosting free webinar on SMS marketing

on

Splash Car Wash acquires Buckmans in Rochester

on

DRB issued patent for anti-collision system ‘NoPileups’
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Choosing a Tunnel System Video
play

Choosing a Tunnel System

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, about water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Spring, Texas

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced the opening of its newest location at 1631 Louetta Road, Spring, Texas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We’re excited to add our 35th store to the Houston area,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction at Mister Car Wash. “The Spring area is home to a wonderful community, and we are excited to be bringing our unmatched car care services to customers and members as we continue to add stores in the northern corridor of Houston.”

To celebrate the new store opening, the Holzwarth location will be offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club memberships.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Holzwarth location, visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/holzwarth/.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Champion Xpress Car Wash expanding to Rio Rancho

Carwash News: Quick Quack Car Wash hosting unique haunted wash

Carwash News: PC&D hosting webinar on tunnel layout and setup

Carwash News: Register for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing