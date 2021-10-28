Mister Car Wash opens new location in Spring, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced the opening of its newest location at 1631 Louetta Road, Spring, Texas, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to add our 35th store to the Houston area,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction at Mister Car Wash. “The Spring area is home to a wonderful community, and we are excited to be bringing our unmatched car care services to customers and members as we continue to add stores in the northern corridor of Houston.”

To celebrate the new store opening, the Holzwarth location will be offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club memberships.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Holzwarth location, visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/holzwarth/.