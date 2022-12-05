Mister Car Wash opens 425th location - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest location at 2251 Badger Dr. in Hudson, Wisconsin, according to a press release.

“We know that many travelers along I-94 are existing Unlimited Wash Club® members,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction for Mister Car Wash. “We hope that this location will serve those loyal customers as well as provide access to a high quality wash for the residents of Hudson.”

This location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems.

A point of pride is the company’s water conservation process, which includes the use of high efficiency nozzles, sophisticated reclaim systems and responsible return to the city infrastructure.

Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on-site.

Unlimited Wash Club® members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the city using dedicated “member only” lanes.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Badger location, visit mistercarwash.com/location/badger-dr.

Including this location, the company operates 425 locations across 21 states, as of November 2022.