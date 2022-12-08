Mister Car Wash opens new location in Springfield, Missouri - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest location at 3429 E Trafficway St. in Springfield, Missouri, according to a company press release.
“The northeast side of Springfield is an area we have had our sights set on for a long time,” said James Throckmorton, vice president of real estate & development for Mister Car Wash. “Our most recent growth in Springfield was back in 2017 with the acquisition of Tiger Express. We are excited to bring our newest, best technology and systems into the region for our existing Unlimited Wash Club members to experience.”
The Mill St. location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems.
A point of pride is the company’s water conservation process, which includes the use of high-efficiency nozzles, sophisticated reclaim systems and responsible return to the city infrastructure.
Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on-site.
Unlimited Wash Club® members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the city using dedicated “member only” lanes.
Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Including this location, the company operates 426 locations across 21 states, as of December 2022.