 Mister Car Wash opens new location in Springfield, Missouri - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Springfield, Missouri

on

Take 5 Car Wash launches national business fleet program

on

Windtrax Inc.’s Brad Daniels announces retirement

on

Dan Pittman joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 140: Comparing Soft-Touch and Touchless Carwashing

Many customers prefer friction, but some say you can’t touch this.

Wash Talk ep. 139: Exec. Series — Coinless

Coinless cofounder Shan Larsen discusses the challenges of moving vehicles efficiently and how technology has improved that process.

Wash Talk Ep. 138: Executive Series — Trusscore

Trusscore offers wall and ceiling board that lets customers keep wash facilities free of mold and mildew.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Springfield, Missouri

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest location at 3429 E Trafficway St. in Springfield, Missouri, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The northeast side of Springfield is an area we have had our sights set on for a long time,” said James Throckmorton, vice president of real estate & development for Mister Car Wash. “Our most recent growth in Springfield was back in 2017 with the acquisition of Tiger Express. We are excited to bring our newest, best technology and systems into the region for our existing Unlimited Wash Club members to experience.”

The Mill St. location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems.

A point of pride is the company’s water conservation process, which includes the use of high-efficiency nozzles, sophisticated reclaim systems and responsible return to the city infrastructure.

Advertisement

Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on-site.

Unlimited Wash Club® members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the city using dedicated “member only” lanes.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Including this location, the company operates 426 locations across 21 states, as of December 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens 425th location

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues expansion in greater Omaha market

Carwash News: Take 5 Car Wash opens six renovated sites, partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Carwash News: Spotless Brands taps four seasoned execs to optimize growth strategies

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing