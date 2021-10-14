 Mister Car Wash opens new location in Moses Lake, Washington
Mister Car Wash opens new location in Moses Lake, Washington

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Moses Lake, Washington

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced the opening of its newest location at 1035 N Stratford Rd. in Moses Lake, Washington, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Washington with the opening of our ninth location in the tri-cities area,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction at Mister Car Wash. “The Moses Lake area is a great addition to our presence in the tri-cities area and providing customers with a convenient way to keep their vehicles clean.”

To celebrate the new store opening, the Moses Lake location will be offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club memberships throughout the month of October.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Moses Lake location, visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/moses-lake/.

