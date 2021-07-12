 Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa

on

Driven Brands acquires Express Clean Car Wash in Louisiana

on

Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening

on

Market Focus: Tommy’s Express to break ground on new headquarters
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam? Video
play

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 75: A Sneak Peek of the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition

Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media, goes over some statistics from the third edition of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Hawkeye State with the opening of its newest location at 1901 SE 11th St in Grimes, Iowa, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Grimes location is Mister’s 13th in the state and brings Mister’s total employment in the greater Des Moines area to nearly 170. 

“Adding a new location in Grimes made a lot of sense. It’s growing rapidly and gives our members and customers in the northwest part of the city access to the Mister brand,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “We’ve nearly doubled our store count in the Des Moines area since 2018, and it’s been exciting to see new members join our Unlimited Wash Club program and enjoy all the benefits of having access to our locations across the city.”

Advertisement

At Mister, Iowans get a carwash that is specially formulated for the local climate and road conditions to ensure the best clean.

For those who want to experience the Mister “shine” for themselves, the new Grimes location will be offering free carwashes from July 24-25. 

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the new location, visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/grimes/.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: NCS partners with Carolina Pride

Carwash News: True Blue reaches 61 carwashes with 8-store acquisition

Carwash News: Wishing you a happy Fourth of July

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash acquires Superwash Express in Florida

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing