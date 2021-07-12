Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Hawkeye State with the opening of its newest location at 1901 SE 11th St in Grimes, Iowa, according to a press release.

The Grimes location is Mister’s 13th in the state and brings Mister’s total employment in the greater Des Moines area to nearly 170. “Adding a new location in Grimes made a lot of sense. It’s growing rapidly and gives our members and customers in the northwest part of the city access to the Mister brand,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “We’ve nearly doubled our store count in the Des Moines area since 2018, and it’s been exciting to see new members join our Unlimited Wash Club program and enjoy all the benefits of having access to our locations across the city.”

