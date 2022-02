KATY, Texas — The newest Mister Car Wash location is in Katy, Texas, according to Community Impact Newspaper .

The new wash is located at 1726 Spring Green Blvd. in Katy, which is a western suburb of Houston.

Mister Car Wash held opening celebrations at its newest location from Feb. 19-20.

The celebrations included free Platinum Express washes and promotions on Unlimited Wash Club Memberships.

