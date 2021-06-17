Mister Car Wash opens stores in New Mexico and Utah

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash’s presence in New Mexico has expanded with the May 29th opening of its newest location at 201 98th St. NW in Albuquerque on the southwest side of the city, in a growing area which is undergoing a burst of new development, according to a press release.

Advertisement

It’s the company’s second new-build in the area since 2017. The new store will employ 10 individuals, bringing Mister’s total employment in the city to nearly 250. As part of the store opening, Mister will be offering free carwashes at the 98th St. location fromJune 26-27. “With each new store opening, we have an opportunity to serve another community while showcasing our core value, ‘We Care.’ We have proudly partnered with many great organizations in the Albuquerque area over the past many years through our fundraising and donation programs and look forward to continuing to do so through those partnerships,” stated Mike Ward, Albuquerque regional manager for Mister Car Wash.

Advertisement

Hours of operation for the new store are Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the new location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/volcano. According to a separate press release, Mister Car Wash expanded its presence in the Beehive State with the June 5th opening of its newest location at 5153 Anthem Park Blvd. in Herriman, Utah, in a growing part of the city that is undergoing a burst of new retail development.

Advertisement

The new store will employ 10 individuals, bringing Mister’s total employment in the state to just over 200 team members. “Our core value, ‘We Care,’ is a part of every new store opening, and that attitude shines through each and every employee at Mister as we provide top-notch service to our customers,” stated Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “We are excited to be able to provide yet another location through this new store for our customers and Unlimited Wash Club members, giving them multiple options to choose from in the area.” Hours of operation for the new store are Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Advertisement