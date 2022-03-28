 Mister Car Wash reports Q4 earnings
Mister Car Wash reports Q4 earnings

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash reports Q4 earnings

 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.3 million, according to Associated Press reporting.

Mister Car Wash announced a profit of 11 cents per share.

When adjusted for non-recurring gains, the earnings came to 10 cents per share, which topped Wall Street analyst’s expectations by two cents.

The carwash operator posted revenue of $191.5 million in the period, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts by over $10 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in 2022 in the range of 44 cents to 47 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $875 million to $895 million.

Last year, Mister Car Wash filed an initial public offering (IPO) at a $100 million placeholder value.

Read the original article here.

In this article:
