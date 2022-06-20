 Mister Car Wash to open New Caney location
Mister Car Wash to open New Caney location

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash to open New Caney location

 

on

NEW CANEY, Texas — Construction began on a future Mister Car Wash site in April 2022 Community Impact Newspaper reported.

Click Here to Read More
This site is located at 21938 Market Place Dr. in New Caney, Texas, which is a Houston suburb located northeast of the city.

Mister Car Wash anticipates a November 2022 opening date.

The chain is planning a “Free Car Wash Weekend” for the New Caney community as part of its grand opening celebrations.

The company will announce more details closer to the official opening date.

Read the original story here.

