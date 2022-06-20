Mister Car Wash to open New Caney location

NEW CANEY, Texas — Construction began on a future Mister Car Wash site in April 2022 Community Impact Newspaper reported.

This site is located at 21938 Market Place Dr. in New Caney, Texas, which is a Houston suburb located northeast of the city.

Mister Car Wash anticipates a November 2022 opening date.

The chain is planning a “Free Car Wash Weekend” for the New Caney community as part of its grand opening celebrations.

The company will announce more details closer to the official opening date.

