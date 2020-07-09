MKH Capital Partners launches express carwash platform Clean Streak Ventures, announces acquisitions

MIAMI — MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm, has announced the launch of its express carwash platform, Clean Streak Ventures and the hiring of Tom Welter as CEO.

Established in November 2019, Clean Streak is a national carwash platform that currently operates 10 locations in Florida, the release continued.

Clean Streak closed three deals in the past six months and plans to continue growing organically and through acquisitions, the release added.

Miguel Heras, managing partner at MKH Capital Partners, said, “Our team identified the express carwash space as an industry with attractive opportunities for consolidation and growth and created Clean Streak as the foundation for a national operator of high-quality carwashes.”

Prior to joining Clean Streak, Welter served as chief operating officer of Lift Brands, managing 1,500 gyms, yoga and kickboxing brands, including Snap Fitness, 9Round, Yoga Fit, Steele Fitness and Fitness OnDemand, the release stated.

His prior experience includes roles as senior vice president of operations at 24 Hour Fitness and regional vice president of operations at Yum Brands, where he oversaw over 450 company-owned stores, the release noted.

Annette Rodriguez, managing partner at MKH Capital Partners, mentioned, “We are thrilled to partner with Tom, who has an excellent track record in building membership-centered, multi-unit businesses to scale Clean Streak in its existing markets and new MSAs.”

Andres Bethencourt, director at MKH Capital Partners, said, “Clean Streak’s growth strategy is focused on acquiring or partnering with strong multi-unit regional players in new markets and pursuing tuck-ins in its existing markets.”