ModWash carwash to open in fall 2022 in Tallmadge

TALLMADGE, Ohio —A new ModWash carwash is coming to Tallmadge and is estimated to open by fall 2022, according to the Akron Beacon Journal .

Click Here to Read More

In October, Tallmadge’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the planned 4,562 square foot, eco-friendly ModWash to open at 505 West Ave.

ModWash plans to demolish the current carwash that currently sits at that location to make room for the new operation, which includes 20 vacuum stations.

The total cost of the project will be about $3.5 million.

ModWash operates 24 locations across the country and has 145 currently in development.

A Modwash opened in Kent, Ohio, earlier this year and an Akron, Ohio, location will open in 2022.

“They move fast and they like to provide a quality product,” said Michael Gold with Stonefield Engineering and Design.

Customers will be able to pay by the wash or purchase a monthly subscription.

Visitors to the site will enter through either West Ave. or South Thomas Rd. and can first go to one of two bug wash stations before entering the carwash.