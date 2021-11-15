 ModWash carwash to open in fall 2022 in Tallmadge
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ModWash carwash to open in fall 2022 in Tallmadge

on

Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings announces new leadership

on

Sonny’s Enterprises announces the acquisition of STI Conveyor Systems

on

Splash continues expansion in Northeast
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control Video
play

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying Video
play

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 94: Setting up for Carwash Success

Learn the process for planning and constructing a location that is built to win.

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with the CEO of ICA who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

ModWash carwash to open in fall 2022 in Tallmadge

 

on

TALLMADGE, Ohio —A new ModWash carwash is coming to Tallmadge and is estimated to open by fall 2022, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In October, Tallmadge’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the planned 4,562 square foot, eco-friendly ModWash to open at 505 West Ave.

ModWash plans to demolish the current carwash that currently sits at that location to make room for the new operation, which includes 20 vacuum stations. 

The total cost of the project will be about $3.5 million. 

ModWash operates 24 locations across the country and has 145 currently in development.

A Modwash opened in Kent, Ohio, earlier this year and an Akron, Ohio, location will open in 2022. 

“They move fast and they like to provide a quality product,” said Michael Gold with Stonefield Engineering and Design.

Customers will be able to pay by the wash or purchase a monthly subscription. 

Visitors to the site will enter through either West Ave. or South Thomas Rd. and can first go to one of two bug wash stations before entering the carwash.

Advertisement

There will be separate stations for daily users and for subscribers, according to Gold. 

He added that ModWash recycles about 20% of the water per wash for future uses.

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash provides free wash for veterans

Carwash News: The Wash Tub to give away washes to all veterans, active and retired military

Carwash News: Vehicle crashed into Duluth area carwash

Carwash News: Carwash employee shot in vacuum dispute

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing