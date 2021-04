BOARDMAN, Ohio — According to www.wkbn.com , ModWash has announced plans to open a series of carwashes in Northeast Ohio, with the first being on Route 224 in Boardman.

ModWash is preparing to demolish a former office building, and the carwash is expected to open in October.

There are also carwashes planned for this year in Warren and Youngstown, Ohio.

ModWash is an express wash offering packages that start at $10.

