ModWash is opening new location in South Carolina - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

According to an article on thestate.com, a new ModWash carwash facility is under construction near the northeast corner of Harbison Boulevard and Harban Court in Columbia, South Carolina.

The article stated that while an opening date hasn’t been publicly announced, there is a sign in front of the site with a QR code for those interested in applying for a job there.

Construction crews have on the site, prepping the building and property.

ModWash has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Other Mod locations in South Carolina include Laurens, Gaffney, Darlington and Lexington.

The Lexington location, according to the article, opened in January.

Link “here” to: https://www.thestate.com/news/local/article273079045.html