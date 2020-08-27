Connect with us
ModWash opens four locations in the Carolinas

 

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — ModWash has opened its first four locations in its first 60 days of operation, according to a press release.

This puts the company at a third of the way towards its goal of 12 locations by the end of the year, the release continued.

ModWash opened in Lexington, North Carolina; Thomasville, North Carolina; Gaffney, South Carolina; and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the release stated.

In addition to bolstering each community through economic development, ModWash is making an impact beyond its four walls by giving back to local education-focused organizations, the release noted.

For Lexington and Thomasville, each location gave $5 of each $10 membership sold during the first 30 days back to the local branches of Communities in Schools, which is an organization that bridges relationships between schools, students and the community, the release added. 

Ricky Murphy, executive director of Communities in Schools Thomasville, said, “Communities In School of Thomasville is excited to have this opportunity to partner with ModWash to support our students and their families. ModWash is a wonderful community partner that has come to town and immediately began supporting community organizations.”

