ModWash opens in Hanover

HANOVER, Penn.— Modwash’s latest express carwash location is set to open at 341 Eisenhower Dr. on Thursday, Jan. 14th, according to a press release.

In preparation for its grand opening, ModWash has hired five ModMembers to be part of the team, including General Manager Dylan May.

The new carwash is continuing to hire ModMembers for the new Hanover location.

Interested candidates can apply in person at the location or online at ModWash.com/careers.

“I’m excited to help bring ModWash to Hanover,” said May. “We only have one other carwash in Hanover, so I know that ModWash is going to be a very welcome addition to our community. At ModWash, we love the challenge to excel each day and will do our best to earn accolades that this community can be proud of. We’re also looking forward to getting involved throughout the area as we work towards becoming an integral part of the community.”

Hanover’s new ModWash will feature a new, modern vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities, such as free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels and more.

ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to offer outstanding customer service.

ModWash understands that a customer’s time is a luxury, so the express carwash offers efficient processes that expedite service.

Customers can save brilliantly with ModMemberships, which entitle customers to unlimited washes each month starting at just $29.99 and with Family Plans starting at $24.99.