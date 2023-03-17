 ModWash to make a splash this summer in Tappahannock, Virginia - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — This is the first ModWash location in the state. Customers can purchase a single wash or a ModMembership.

By PCD Staff

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Tappahannock’s first ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities, the company said in a press release.

From free vacuums and air tools to automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels and their Mod Air freshener, with every wash, ModWash said its primary goal and promise is to offer outstanding customer service and provide a clean and friendly environment to chill and baby your car or truck.

This express carwash offers efficient processes that save time.

Customers can purchase a single wash or a ModMembership, which entitles customers to unlimited washes each month.

ModWash said it is committed to taking care of the environment by having 100% biodegradable cleaning products and state-of-the-art equipment that manages water usage.

Washing at a spray wash or at home can use 120 gallons or more.

Through using advanced filtering, cleaning and water reusing technology, ModWash saves on the number of gallons used per car.

ModWash is able to limit the number of gallons used per wash to just 30.

A chemical reclaim system is also implemented, which traps the contaminants from the car and stores them until they can be disposed of responsibly.

The mission of ModWash is to create a Positive Ripple, the release said.

That is what the ModDrop signifies.

The brilliant colors along with the fun, kind culture and exceptional service create a positive ripple in every community they serve.

The Positive Ripple effect extends to both the community and their ModWash team members.

They are passionate about helping their team thrive by creating opportunities for advancement.

ModWash invests in their team members through supporting career and life skills training and providing a career path and professional development program.

This program allows ModWash employees the opportunity to move up into management, district and regional positions or even into the home office in Downtown Chattanooga.

