Moo Moo Express Car Wash celebrates 23rd grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 23rd Central Ohio express carwash location, according to a press release.
The celebrations included 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for non-profit Neighborhood Bridges Gahanna.
Throughout the grand opening period at 455 Morrison Rd. in Gahanna, Ohio, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 1,800 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $32,400.
Moo Moo Express also collected $9,000 in monetary donations for Neighborhood Bridges Gahanna to help further its mission of bridging communities with schools in providing basic needs, removing barriers, and seeking equity for students so they can engage and succeed in school and life.
During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express Car Wash offered a free signature “Crème de la Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Neighborhood Bridges Gahanna.
The brand also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to Neighborhood Bridges.
ChemQuest, a carwash chemical products and service provider for Moo Moo Express, generously donated $1,000.
“We are thankful that we could leverage our grand opening to raise money for such an important community resource,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “We will continue to look for ways that we can provide assistance to the Gahanna community that has shown us so much love and support.”
Launched in 2017, the Neighborhood Bridges is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that responds to the growing rate of poverty in suburban and rural America.
In just five years, Neighborhood Bridges has grown to serve students and families in 34 communities in Ohio and Alabama and has directly impacted more than 228,525 children and families.
Moo Moo Express currently operates 23 express washes, with four additional locations expected to open by December 2022.