Moo Moo Express Car Wash celebrates 23rd grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 23rd Central Ohio express carwash location, according to a press release.

The celebrations included 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for non-profit Neighborhood Bridges Gahanna.

Throughout the grand opening period at 455 Morrison Rd. in Gahanna, Ohio, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 1,800 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $32,400.

Moo Moo Express also collected $9,000 in monetary donations for Neighborhood Bridges Gahanna to help further its mission of bridging communities with schools in providing basic needs, removing barriers, and seeking equity for students so they can engage and succeed in school and life.

During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express Car Wash offered a free signature “Crème de la Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Neighborhood Bridges Gahanna.